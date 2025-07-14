Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $184.42 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

