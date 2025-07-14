Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 16.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $91,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $554.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.58. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

