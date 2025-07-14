Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) versus Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Head to Head Review

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) and Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Enersys”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million 1.33 $31.85 million ($0.68) -4.03 Enersys $3.62 billion 0.95 $363.73 million $9.01 9.71

Analyst Ratings

Enersys has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pioneer Power Solutions and Enersys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enersys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pioneer Power Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 337.96%. Enersys has a consensus target price of $117.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.34%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Enersys.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enersys has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Enersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Enersys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Enersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 121.51% -15.02% -7.87% Enersys 10.05% 22.12% 10.59%

Summary

Enersys beats Pioneer Power Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Enersys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. The Motive Power segment provides power solutions for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as automated guided vehicles, mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The Specialty offers batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in automotive and over-the-road trucks; and energy solutions for satellites, spacecraft, commercial aircraft, military land vehicles, aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical devices and equipment. The New Venture segment provides energy storage and management systems for demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. The company also offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.