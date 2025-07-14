Contrasting Sompo (SMPNY) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 7.77% 14.57% 2.88% Sompo Competitors 10.27% 8.71% 2.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sompo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $35.81 billion $2.79 billion 10.06 Sompo Competitors $20.62 billion $1.60 billion 82.10

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sompo pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – MULTI LINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sompo is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Sompo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo’s competitors have a beta of -6.73, meaning that their average share price is 773% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sompo beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

