Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $470,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,641,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $205.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.