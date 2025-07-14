Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 76 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VIG opened at $205.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $196.71.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

