Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $280.39, but opened at $298.37. Autodesk shares last traded at $292.38, with a volume of 930,153 shares changing hands.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.60.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

