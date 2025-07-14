Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 62,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 142.2% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2%

WFC opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

