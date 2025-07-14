Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,419,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $747.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.71. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $790.60.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 target price (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

