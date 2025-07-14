New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 50,605 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $780,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Visa by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 514,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,171,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.5% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

Visa Stock Down 2.3%

V opened at $347.71 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.86. The stock has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

