OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 477.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 703,542 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $228,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 117.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Elwood Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 13.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,442.26. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:CRM opened at $258.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

