Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 257 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,923,265,000 after acquiring an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,098,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,438,000 after acquiring an additional 902,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,710,000 after acquiring an additional 219,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $302.65 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.19 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

