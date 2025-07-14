CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 249,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,221 shares of company stock worth $117,687,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $478.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

