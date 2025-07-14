Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $514.65 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.