Elite Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,548. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.5%

GOOG opened at $181.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

