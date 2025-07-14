Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

