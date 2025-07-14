Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,815,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,553,000 after acquiring an additional 464,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VUG stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.99 and a 200-day moving average of $402.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $443.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

