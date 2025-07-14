Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

