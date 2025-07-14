Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.4% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.22 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

