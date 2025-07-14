403 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.1% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.19.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $313.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.60 and its 200 day moving average is $319.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

