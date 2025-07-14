Slow Capital Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $937.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.08 and a 200-day moving average of $958.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.23.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,200. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

