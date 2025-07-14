Florida Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:PM opened at $179.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.84 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

