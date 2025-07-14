Contrasting Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -53.67% -174.15% -38.41% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -115.71% -92.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Neuronetics and Monogram Orthopaedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Risk & Volatility

Neuronetics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.48%. Monogram Orthopaedics has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.10%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Neuronetics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monogram Orthopaedics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neuronetics and Monogram Orthopaedics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $74.89 million 3.23 -$43.71 million ($1.31) -2.79 Monogram Orthopaedics N/A N/A -$16.33 million ($0.45) -12.64

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

