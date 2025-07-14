Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Concentra Group Holdings Parent to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Concentra Group Holdings Parent pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 39.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.90 billion $166.54 million 14.80 Concentra Group Holdings Parent Competitors $9.23 billion $235.02 million 6.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Concentra Group Holdings Parent. Concentra Group Holdings Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentra Group Holdings Parent 8.09% 29.94% 6.31% Concentra Group Holdings Parent Competitors -746.45% -28.19% -12.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentra Group Holdings Parent 0 0 8 0 3.00 Concentra Group Holdings Parent Competitors 422 2248 4821 155 2.62

Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 444.05%. Given Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concentra Group Holdings Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

