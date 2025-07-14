MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $55.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $47.42. Approximately 10,976,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 5,290,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MP Materials by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,288,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 429.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,886,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,503,000 after buying an additional 942,105 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 48.41% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. MP Materials's revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

