Contrasting M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Dividends

Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Texas Community Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares 8.16% 3.87% 0.45% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $15.04 million 3.42 -$1.30 million $0.67 25.25 M&F Bancorp $29.33 million 1.29 $4.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and M&F Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

M&F Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares beats M&F Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

About M&F Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.