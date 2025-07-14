TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $74.06 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $74,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $649,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $504,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,458,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,973,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $131.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.16. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

