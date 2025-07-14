3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 35,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

3M Trading Down 1.0%

3M stock opened at $155.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day moving average is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

