Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VOO opened at $573.22 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $576.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.02. The company has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

