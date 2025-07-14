Leelyn Smith LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $142.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a PE ratio of 617.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This trade represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

