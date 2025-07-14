Westmount Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westmount Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.