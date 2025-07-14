Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 163,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,413. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. Magna International has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

