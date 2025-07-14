Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

Blackstone, Shopify, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, Rio Tinto, WNS, and Etsy are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate cargo vessels—such as container ships, tankers and bulk carriers—engaged in the transportation of goods by sea. Their share prices tend to be cyclical, reflecting fluctuations in global trade volumes, freight rates and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $162.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,852. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.80.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $112.11. 5,574,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $101.29. 4,337,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.71. 3,805,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. 4,462,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,775. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.66.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.76. 3,445,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. 3,410,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74.

