Leo Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,098 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

