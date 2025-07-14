Apollon Financial LLC Buys 152 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $146.80 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

