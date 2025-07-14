RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

RTX stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49. The stock has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

