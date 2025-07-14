Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.0% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CB stock opened at $277.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.