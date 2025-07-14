Apollon Financial LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Apollon Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

