Leo Wealth LLC Sells 3,471 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $117.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

