iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 328,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

