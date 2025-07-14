Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 38 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVV opened at $626.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.87. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

