Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Progressive by 498.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $244.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.89. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $208.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $2,637,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,150,450.96. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.41.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

