Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $90,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.5% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,790,000 after buying an additional 188,661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

