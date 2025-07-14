Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.05 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,313,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $550.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

