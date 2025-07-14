Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after buying an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $679,936,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $554.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.58. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

