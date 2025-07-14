47,305 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $320.60 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.93.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,618.65. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

