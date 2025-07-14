Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 3264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
Nitori Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Nitori Company Profile
Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Read More
