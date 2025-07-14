Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$162.41 and last traded at C$162.30, with a volume of 119015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$159.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$115.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$140.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total transaction of C$570,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.79, for a total value of C$2,085,358.00. Insiders sold 124,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

