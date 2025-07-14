DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.15 and last traded at $144.80, with a volume of 12908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.58.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

