Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.61 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 116011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $1,059,205. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.